Durham Bulls Game Notes - Saturday, September 1, 2018

The South Division Champion Durham Bulls host the Norfolk Tides for the second of a four-game series tonight at 6:35 p.m. at the DBAP. Chih-Wei Hu gets the ball for the 24th time this season and marks his 19th start of the 2018 campaign. Hu faces the Tides for the fifth time (4th start) this season with a 1-1 record and a 2.65 ERA against the South Division opponent. Luis Ortiz makes his second start for the Tides against Durham, in his previous start he tossed 5.2 innings prior to the game being washed out by rain at Harbor Park on 8/27. The Bulls have three home games remaining and will face the West Division Champion on the road for the first game of the Governors' Cup Playoffs set to begin on September 5.

