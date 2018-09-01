Pigs Take Third Straight

September 1, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The IronPigs moved one step closer to matching their all-time wins record Saturday with a 2-1 victory in Rochester. Drew Anderson (9-4) allowed just one run over six-innings and scattered three hits.

After Rochester took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Anderson and the IronPigs pitching staff would hold the Red Wings' offense at bay the rest of the game. Tom Windle, Edgar Garcia and Pedro Beato (35) each piggy backed Anderson's start with scoreless innings of relief.

Beato's save was his 68th as an IronPig and his 100th in the International League.

The offense backed the strong pitching in the top of the third. A two-run single by Danny Ortiz gave the IronPigs a 2-1 lead against Fernando Romero (5-6). JP Crawford extended his hitting streak to seven games with a pair of knocks in the game.

Crawford and Joey Meneses each had a pair of hits for the IronPigs. For Meneses, it was his 44th multi-hit game of the season. His 44 multi-hit games set an IronPigs record, passing Mike Cervenak who set the record on two separate occasions.

Lehigh Valley has two games remaining in the regular season and is two wins away from its all-time wins record set in 2016. On Sunday Tom Eshelman will head to the mound at 6:05 p.m. against Omar Bencomo.

The IronPigs will return to Coca-Cola Park on Friday, September 7 for Game 3 of the IL-Divisional Round.

The 2018 Season is the IronPigs' 11th season at Coca-Cola Park and 11th as the top affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

International League Stories from September 1, 2018

