SWB Game Notes

PAWTUCKET RED SOX (65-71) vs. SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (71-64)

RHP William Cuevas (10-7, 3.39) vs. LHP Nestor Cortes (6-5, 3.63)

| Game No. 136-of-138 | September 1, 2018 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA |

| First Pitch 6:35 p.m. | Pregame Show 6:35 p.m. |

LAST TIME OUT: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders inched one step closer to an IL Wild Card berth Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Pawtucket Red Sox.

Before 9,483 fans at PNC Field, the RailRiders took an early lead in the home half of the first. With two outs, Ryan McBroom doubled off PawSox starter Chandler Shepard and Mike Ford singled McBroom home for a 1-0 edge. The RailRiders added a run in the second when Francisco Diaz singled in Devyn Bolasky after a one-out triple.

RailRiders starter Erik Swanson made the advantage stand-up, retiring the first 10 batters he faced before allowing a single in the 4th inning and walking a batter in the 6th. Entering the 7th inning, he had thrown 84 pitches but saw his shutout bid end with a solo home run to Brandon Phillips in the top of the inning to trim it back to a one-run lead. However, SWB responded with a run in the bottom of the 7th with an RBI single from Giovanny Urshela to plate Diaz for an insurance run. The bullpen was flawless for the RailRiders, retiring all eight batters faced by Raynel Espinal and Joe Harvey - six via strikeouts.

A win, coupled with a 6-5 loss by the Indianapolis Indians, put the RailRiders up to a 1.0-game lead in the Wild Card with three games to go. The RailRiders have a 0.5 game lead over the Toledo Mud Hens as they knocked off the Columbus Clippers Friday night, 3-2

KING CROWNED IL PITCHER OF THE MONTH: RailRiders RHP Michael King was named the International League Player-of-the-Month for August. The righty went 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA in five starts in the month, which were also his first five career Triple-A appearances. King allowed only 17 hits on the month, holding opponents to a .149 batting average, while striking out 27 and walking four in 33.0 IP.

ROSTER EXPANSIONS: The New York Yankees grabbed three players from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders when the MLB rosters expanded on Saturday. RHP Luis Cessa and INF/OF Tyler Wade were both recalled to the big league roster, while LHP Stephen Tarpley was signed to an MLB contract and was selected from the RailRiders roster. To compensate for the roster losses, the RailRiders received RHPs Adonis Rosa and David Sosebee along with INF Bruce Caldwell from Double-A Trenton.

COMING THROUGH IN THE CLUTCH: The SWB RailRiders walked off with a win Thursday night against the Syracuse Chiefs when OF Devyn Bolasky delivered an RBI single for the 3-2 win. It was the second game-winning hit in a matter of four games for Bolasky who drove in the two deciding runs in the top of the 10th inning Monday @ Lehigh Valley in a 9-8 win.

COMING THROUGH, ACQUIRING CUTCH: The New York Yankees acquired OF Andrew McCutchen from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for INF Abiatal Avelino and RHP Juan De Paula from the Staten Island Yankees. Since July 24, there have been seven players traded by the Yankees directly off the RailRiders roster: RHP Cody Carroll, LHP Josh Rogers, RHP Billy McKinney, LHP Caleb Frare, INF/OF Tyler Austin, RHP Giovanny Galllegos, and INF Abiatal Avelino. Since the start of the season, there are now 18 players who have appeared in a game for the RailRiders who are no longer part of the Yankees organization: Cody Asche, Tyler Austin, Abiatal Avelino, Daniel Camarena, Cody Carroll, Vince Conde, Cesar Diaz, Brandon Drury, Caleb Frare, Gio Gallegos, David Hale, Erik Kratz, Adam Lind, Billy McKinney, Oliver Perez, Jace Peterson, Josh Rogers. Adam Warren <-- List courtesy of Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT)

RACE TO THE FINISH: The Wild Card race in the International League is heating up as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (71-64) hit the homestretch of the 2018 season. With 3G to go, SWB finds itself 0.5 games ahead of the Toledo Mud Hens (71-65) in the Wild Card standings. The Mud Hens themselves are 0.5 GB of the IL West-leading Columbus Clippers (72-65). It's looking like a three-team race for the final playoff spot with Indianapolis Indians (71-66, 1.0 GB) making a playoff push for the International League Wild Card as well.

