Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (71-66) vs. Louisville Bats (60-74)

The Indians play their regular-season home finale tonight against Louisville.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m. EDT

Game #138 / Home #70: Indianapolis Indians (71-66) vs. Louisville Bats (60-74)

Probables: LHP Brandon Waddell (4-8, 4.40) vs. LHP Juan Martinez (0-0, 9.00)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Bats scored two runs in the ninth inning to hand the Indians another one-run defeat, 6-5. Damien Magnifico allowed a leadoff double to Steve Selsky in the last frame, who then scored moments later on a Josh VanMeter single to left-center. Magnifico then issued a walk ahead of a comebacker to the mound that appeared to be a 1-6-3 double play. Indians shortstop Max Moroff, who entered the game late due to Jordan Luplow being ejected, misfired the relay to first base which allowed VanMeter to race home for the winning run. Kevin Kramer went 4-for-5 with a career-high tying four RBI. He doubled twice and homered in the eighth, a solo shot to deep right that gave Indy its third lead of the game at 5-4. Mitch Keller allowed four earned runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings pitched in a no-decision.

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL: The Indians held a 4.0-game division lead entering play on Aug. 11, but the Indians have lost 15 of 21 games and are now on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention. If Scranton/Wilkes-Barre defeats Pawtucket tonight at PNC Field and the Indians fall to the Bats, the Indians would be officially eliminated as the outcome in Columbus between the Clippers and Mud Hens would not matter. A win tonight for the Tribe would extend their season, at the minimum, to Sunday.

JUST WIN ALL THREE: Indy can still make the playoffs by winning two of its last three games, but it would require Pawtucket to win its final three games against Scranton/W-B AND Columbus to go either 3-0, 0-3 or 2-1 vs. Toledo. If the Clippers were to go 1-2 against the Mud Hens, Toledo would be IL West champs and Columbus would win the wild card over Indy because they won the season series, 13-12.

KRAMER'S BIG NIGHT: Kevin Kramer almost single-handedly carried the Tribe to a win last night, but his four hits and four RBI were not enough. It was his third game of four-plus hits this season, but the Indians dropped to 0-2 in both games where he collected exactly four hits. It was also his second four-RBI performance of the season and fourth of his career, the other this year coming in an 8-0 win on June 2 vs. Scranton/W-B. He ranks among league leaders in batting average (.310, 3rd), hits (145, 3rd), total bases (230, 2nd), doubles (34, 2nd), runs scored (72, T-4th), extra-base hits (52, 2nd) and slugging percentage (.491, 2nd).

