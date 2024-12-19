Vipers Defeat Raptors 120-103

December 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (8-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Raptors 905 (4-11) 120-103 on Thursday afternoon at Orange County Convention Center.

RGV tipped-off the first quarter by going on a 7-0 run. Raptors 905 then halted the Vipers after hitting a three, but RGV then went on an 8-3 spurt which set the game at 15-6. However, after the Raptors went on a 22-13 run the quarter was at a 24-24 draw.

The seesaw battle continued into the first two minutes of the second quarter as the game was tied 34-34, but RGV responded by going on a 9-0 run which allowed the team to take control of the game at 43-34. The Vipers kept the momentum going and sent the game into halftime with a 70-56 advantage.

In the third quarter the Raptors came within 10 points of taking control of the game, but the Vipers dominated the remainder of the half which resulted in a 120-103 victory for RGV.

Jermaine Samuels Jr. led all scorers with 25 points followed by Houston Rockets Two-Way's N'Faly Dante and Jeenathan Williams who both had 18 points each. Nate Hinton contributed 12 points. Houston Rockets Two-Way Jack McVeigh and Thon Maker finished with 11 points each. Markquis Nowell had a double-double with 10 points and 13 assists.

Kennedy Chandler led the Raptors with 18 points. Toronto Raptors Two-Way A.J. Lawson and Tyreke Key each had 17 points. Evan Gilyard contributed 13 points.

The Vipers will take on the Indiana Mad Ants tomorrow Dec. 20 at 5:00 p.m. CST at the Orange County Convention Center. Fans can stream the game on Roku. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

