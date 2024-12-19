Long Island Nets Acquire Kevin Obanor

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have claimed forward Kevin Obanor off waivers.

Obanor (6'8", 235) appeared in 24 Tip-Off Tournament games for Raptors 905 across two seasons (2023-24), recording averages of 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. He also spent the 2023-24 NBA G League regular season with Raptors 905, posting averages of 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26.1 minutes per game across 33 contests (14 starts). The Houston native received the NBA G League Community Assist Award for the 2023-24 season. Obanor played three collegiate seasons (2018-21) at Oral Roberts, where he recorded averages of 15.0 points and 7.9 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game across 87 games (67 starts), before transferring to Texas Tech for his final two seasons (2021-23), where he appeared in 72 games (all starts) and averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game.

