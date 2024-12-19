#8 Seed Gold Upset Top Seed Oklahoma City Blue to Advance to the NBA G League Winter Showcase Semifinals

December 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - T he #8 seed Grand Rapids Gold (11-4) upset the #1 seed Oklahoma City Blue (11-4) 124-110 to clinch their spot in the NBA G League Winter Showcase Semifinals. The victory brings the Gold's winning streak to six games in a row, breaking the record for longest win streak in franchise history. The Gold's bench played a key role in the team's win, tallying 40 bench points, compared to the Blue's 26. The Gold capitalized with 24 points off 16 Blue turnovers, while also pushing the pace en route to outscoring them on the break with 20 points over their 9 points.

The Gold were led by two-way player Trey Alexander who put up an impressive 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. Tevian Jones was an impactful player off the bench scoring a near double-double with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists. Jahmir Young was close behind, also completing a near double-double with 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists. Two-way player PJ Hall was able to secure a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blue were led by Javonte Cooke who attributed 25 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. Logan Johnson made an impact both offensively and defensively with a near triple-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists, along with Malevy Leons who also recorded a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Other Blue players in the double-digits were Noah Starkey (14 pts) and Jahm'ius Ramsey (10 pts).

The Grand Rapids Gold will face the winner of the Westchester Knicks vs Valley Suns matchup, on Saturday, December 21st at 2:30 p.m. Fans can watch live on ESPNews.

