Squadron Cruise to Showcase Victory over Herd

ORLANDO, Fla. - Guard Jalen Crutcher's second double-double of the season led the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, to a 108-86 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

The Dayton product scored 20 and dished out 14 assists, his second-most this season and tied for the third-most assists in franchise history.

Izaiah Brockington paced all scorers with 24 points, while Lester Quinones added in 19 to go along with 10 rebounds.

Stephen Thompson scored 21 off the Wisconsin (2-13) bench to lead the Herd.

Birmingham (6-9) led by as many as 28 points during Thursday's contest and did not trail in the final three quarters of play. The Squadron is now 2-2 all-time against Wisconsin.

The Squadron plays its next and final game at NBA G League Winter Showcase, presented by The General Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT against the Delaware Blue Coats (7-7). The game can be seen on ESPN+.

