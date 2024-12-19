Herd Falls at Winter Showcase

December 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Birmingham Squadron 108-86.

Stephen Thompson Jr. guided the Herd with 21 points while shooting 7 for 11 from the three-point line. Milwaukee Bucks assignment player AJ Johnson followed with 18 points.

The top scorers for Birmingham Squadron were Izaiah Brockington with 24 points and Jalen Crutcher with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists.

Birmingham opened the game with two straight baskets to grab a five-point lead. Henry Ellenson connected on one basket before Chris Livingston converted eight consecutive points to even the game at 10-10. AJ Johnson kept the Herd within striking distance with back-to-back baskets while Stephen Thompson Jr. knocked down a shot from beyond the arc to tie the game for a third time. The Squadron scored two points, but Stephen Thompson answered with his second three-pointer to put Wisconsin on top for the first time. Birmingham closed out the quarter with five unanswered points to take a 30-26 advantage at the break.

AJ Johnson started the second quarter with two shots from beyond the arc. Wisconsin remained within one basket until Birmingham broke away with five unanswered points. The Squadron pushed ahead by seven points but Chris Livingston and AJ Johnson each converted one basket to cut the deficit to three. Birmingham scored eight points to end the half, 55-44. AJ Johnson powered the Herd with 13 while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 12 in the first half.

The Squadron converted a 15-4 run to grab a 20-plus point advantage within the first five minutes of the third quarter. James Akinjo broke the run with a jump shot but Birmingham remained full steam ahead gathering a 28-point advantage. The Herd started their comeback with 13 uncontested points powered by Stephen Thompson Jr. with two shots beyond the arc. The Squadron secured the last two buckets of the quarter to go up 84-65 at the break.

Jamal Bieniemy scored a three-pointer to open the fourth quarter and bring the Herd within 16. Wisconsin continued to chip away at the Squadron's lead converting an 11-5 run to make it a 10-point game halfway through the quarter. Birmingham took back control of the game with a deadly 13-2 streak to go ahead by 21 with two minutes remaining. AJ Johnson scored five straight points to close out the game for the Herd. Birmingham won 108-86.

The Wisconsin Herd will take on the Mexico City Capitanes for their second game of the Winter Showcase on Dec. 21. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+ at 6:30 P.M. CST.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.