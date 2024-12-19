Game Preview: vs Capital City Go-Go

December 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: W, 103-90 on 1/11/20 in Washington, D.C.

Live Stream: ESPNews

All-Time Record: 1-0

Streak: W1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce needed two wins on their two-game road trip to secure the organization's first berth in the Winter Showcase Tournament.

The team did just that, overcoming a 20-point deficit on Friday at the Windy City Bulls and then routing the Wisconsin Herd on Monday 115-95 in Oshkosh, WI.

HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher led the way for a team-high 10th time, going for 27 points on 10-25 FGA and five rebounds. Nassir Little secured 21 points on 8-14 FGA, as Caleb Daniels and Isaiah Stevens combined for 32 points on 13-17 FGA.

The Skyforce turns their attention to the Capital City Go-Go, a team they have faced just one time in franchise history. Sioux Falls defeated Capital City 103-90 on 1/11/20, as Mychal Mulder led the way with 30 points on 7-12 3PA.

The Go-Go, like the Skyforce, got off to a slow start to the Tip-Off Tournament, as they lost two of their first three games and have since won nine-of-11 games. They feature former Skyforce forward Justin Champagnie, who's on a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards, and is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals in the last four games (starts) for Washington.

Capital City defeated Long Island 137-121 on Monday to secure their spot in the tournament, behind 24 points and eight rebounds from Taylor Funk, who played in the 2023 NBA Summer League with the Miami HEAT.

NBA veteran Jaylen Nowell has been leading the team since his return from a call-up to the Pelicans, as he's averaging 26.2 points on 59.2 percent shooting (52.4 percent from deep), 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

With a win, the Skyforce plays the winner of the Iowa/Stockton game on Saturday for a spot in the championship on Sunday.

HISTORIC RUN

- Josh Christopher posted his 11th-straight game of 20-plus points on Sunday. He added his fifth game of 27-plus points in a row, as well.. He also has his seven games of 20-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in the last 11 games, as well.

- He ranks first in the NBA G League in points per game during the 11-game stretch (27.8 points on 48.0 percent shooting), 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Christopher's +148 +/- ranks second in the NBA G League during that stretch (Sioux Falls has the top-four players)

- Christopher is on the brink of breaking the franchise record for consecutive 20+ point games (tied with Duncan Robinson, '18-'19, and Cole Swider, '23-'24). However, Christopher would become the first player in Skyforce history to accomplish such feat in-a-row (Robinson and Swider missed games in between due to being transferred to the HEAT).

- Christopher's 356 Tip-Off Tournament points ranks second in franchise history (DJ Stewart, 376, '22-'23) and fourth in the organization's NBA G League era during that stretch.

GAME OF MARGINS

- Sioux Falls currently leads the NBA G League in +/- per game, with a +9.5 (almost two points ahead of Westchester at +7.6).

- The Skyforce has seven double digit wins this season (four of 20+ points), which are both first in the NBA G League.

ROAD WARRIORS

- Sioux Falls' five road wins is good for a tie for first in the NBA G League.

- Sioux Falls is holding opponents to just 104.6 points per game on the road, which ranks first in the G League. Teams are shooting a league low 30.0 percent from beyond the arc against SXF on the road, as well.

FLOOR GENERAL

- Isaiah Stevens' 152 assists so far in the Tip-Off Tournament ranks first in the NBA G League (and his 10.9 apg).

- He is just 19 dimes away from breaking the NBA G League record for most assists during that portion of the season (November through Dec. 23 - the Tip-Off Tournament started in '21-'22). Stevens has two, up to three games to complete the feat.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 19, 2024

Game Preview: vs Capital City Go-Go - Sioux Falls Skyforce

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.