Skyforce Wins 112-108 Nail Biter over Go-Go

December 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Orlando, FL -The Sioux Falls Skyforce battled back from down 12 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Capital City Go-Go 112-108 on Thursday evening from the Orange County Convention Center in the quarterfinals of tournament play at the Showcase Cup.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher netted 35 points on 12-24 FGA (6-9 3PA), five rebounds, four assists and two steals for Sioux Falls (11-4). He secured his 12th-straight game of 20-plus points, breaking a record held by Duncan Robinson from the 2018-19 season. He also broke a franchise record for most points scored during the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season, with 391 (previously held by DJ Stewart with 376 points in 2022-23). It also marked his fourth game of 30-plus points in the last five outings, as well.

The first quarter saw 12 lead changes or ties, as both teams went back-and-forth. The Skyforce shot 70 percent from deep (7-10 3PA) in the frame to take a slim 29-27 lead over Capital City (10-5) after the first 12 minutes.

Sioux Falls led by as many as eight points in the second quarter, as Bryson Warren netted nine points to help guide a 54-48 lead at intermission.

The Go-Go responded in the third quarter, outscoring the Force 37-24, however Christopher netted 12 points (his sixth game in the last eight outings with 12-plus points coming out of halftime) to keep Sioux Falls within striking distance down 85-78 with 12 minutes remaining.

Capital City took a 90-78 lead to the 9:39 mark of the final frame, but Sioux Falls responded with a 13-0 run in just around two minutes of gametime to take a 91-90 lead. The Go-Go regained a 106-99 lead with 1:46 left in the game, but the Skyforce fired back with a 13-2 run to end the contest and earn the victory.

HEAT two-way Keshad Johnson had 19 points on 7-13 FGA, five rebounds and two steals, while Isaiah Stevens secured his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 assists. Caleb Daniels added six points and 12 rebounds in the winning effort off the bench.

Erik Stevenson led Capital City off the bench with 22 points, while Jaylen Nowell added 21 points and five rebounds.

Sioux Falls advances to the semifinals on Saturday against the Iowa Wolves (12-3) at 1:00 PM CST at the OCCC, while the Go-Go will face the Stockton Kings (10-5) on Saturday, as well, at 10:30 AM CST.

