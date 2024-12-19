Cleveland Charge and Rocket Mortgage Agree to Multi-Year Jersey Partnership

December 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, have agreed to a multi-year jersey partnership with Rocket Mortgage, the largest mortgage lender in the United States. The Rocket Mortgage logo will be featured prominently on the front of Cleveland Charge game jerseys.

The new uniforms debuted at the Charge's Public Hall Grand Opening Weekend presented by Rocket Mortgage where the team hosted and defeated the Wisconsin Herd on December 13 and 14. Notably, Rocket Mortgage is the Charge's first jersey partner since the team moved to Cleveland in 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rocket Mortgage to the front of our Cleveland Charge jersey. This partnership reflects a shared dedication to Cleveland and passion for uplifting our community through unforgettable experiences in downtown Cleveland," said Rocco Maragas, Cleveland Charge Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "The expanded relationship with Rocket Mortgage, coupled with our multi-year agreement with the City of Cleveland to move the Charge to the iconic Public Hall, marks a defining moment in our history. This season is already one of the most transformational we've experienced - and we are just getting started."

In addition to the jersey partnership, Rocket Mortgage tipped-off its House Guest Surprise and Delight promotion this month providing Charge fans an opportunity to experience a game from courtside couch seats. The surprise experience is scheduled to continue throughout the season during Cleveland Charge home games with all fans in attendance eligible to be selected.

The Cleveland Charge continue their 2024-25 NBA G League schedule at Public Hall on December 27 and 28 when the team welcome the Los Angeles Lakers affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Fans can find the team's full schedule and ticket availability at ClevelandCharge.com/Schedule.

