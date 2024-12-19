South Bay Falls to Greensboro at Showcase Opener

December 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The South Bay Lakers (4-11) fell to the Greensboro Swarm (10-5) 98-90 to open the NBA G League Winter Showcase at the Orange County Convention Center. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, currently on assignment, posted his third straight performance scoring in double figures with 16 points to go with four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis, also on assignment, posted 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

South Bay started hot on offense, finishing the first quarter 25-16 and extending the lead to 19 in the middle of the second frame. Center Kylor Kelley led the offensive push and landed a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds and added one assist and five blocks. Two-way guard Quincy Olivari posted 15 points off the bench to go with six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Guard Devonte' Graham tallied 10 points, two assists, two steals and one block.

Greensboro closed the gap in the third quarter to take the lead. In a back-and-forth third quarter, the Lakers and Swarm totaled seven lead changes. Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr., currently on assignment, led the Swarm with 33 points to go with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks. Center Reggie Perry posted a double-double performance with 19 points and 14 rebounds to go with three assists. Two-way guard KJ Simpson recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Swarm outrebounded the Lakers by a 60-43 margin to help secure the paint and the victory.

The South Bay Lakers play their second and final game at the Winter Showcase versus the Osceola Magic Dec. 21 at noon EST.

