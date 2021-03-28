Villalta Leads Reign over Bakersfield
March 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
March 27, 2021 (ONT 3, BAK 1)
Date: March 27th, 2021
Venue: Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA
Attendance: 0
Box Score: http://bit.ly/mar27gamesheet
Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmV4oqvZ
Post-Game Interview John Wroblewski: https://youtu.be/GsmWxm6TwWY
See below for notes from the evening's Ontario Reign win over the Bakersfield Condors 3-1:
The Reign have now won the last seven out nine games and improve their record to (8-12-2-0).
Alex Turcotte (1-1=2) collected himself an open net goal, and an assist in the Reign's 3-1 victory. With his third multi point game of the season, Turcotte now has ten points in the last ten games.
Alex's goal and assist can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-QutoRQnyf9
Lias Andersson (1-0=1) netted his third goal of the season and now has six points in the last five games.
Andersson's power play goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-Jp40NJhHTI
Forward Mikey Eyssimont (1-0=1) scored his third goal of the season and now has back-to-back games with a point.
Eyssimont's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-iGBxdnr7K8
Akil Thomas (0-1=1) recorded his seventh assist of the year so for and has eleven points in the last twelve games. Thomas ranks 6th among rookies in points with a total of 13.
Rasmus Kupari (0-1=1) collected his team high twelfth assist on the year so far and sits in second on the team in points (15), only behind Quinton Byfield with 16.
Forward Mike Amadio (0-1=1) has two points in his first two games with the Reign after collecting an assist to Lias Andersson's goal tonight.
Nick Halloran (0-1=1) gained his third assist of the year and has four points in the last three games with the Reign.
Matthew Villalta (W): Blocked 24 out of 25 shots and improves his record to (3-5-0-0) with Ontario.
ONT Record: (8-12-2-0)
BAK Record: (11-8-0-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
BAK 0 1 0 - 1
ONT 0 1 2 - 3
Shots PP
BAK 25 0/4
ONT 28 1/2
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Mikey Eyssimont
2) ONT - Lias Andersson
3) ONT - Alex Turcotte
GWG: Mikey Eyssimont (3)
W: Matthew Villalta (3-5-0-0)
L: Stuart Skinner (10-4-1-2)
Next Game: Wednesday, March 31st vs. San Diego Gulls, 7:00 PM PDT at Five Point Arena - Irvine, CA
