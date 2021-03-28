Eriksson Ek, Gulls Stop Tucson, 2-1

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 2-1 tonight at FivePoint Arena to extend their win streak to four games (4-0-0-0). The Gulls lead the AHL in home wins (10) and points (20).

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 25-of-26 shots to extend his win streak to four games (4-0-0), posting a 1.76 goals-against average (GAA) and .927 save percentage (SV%) over that span. Eriksson Ek ranks fifth among qualified AHL goaltenders in GAA (2.02) and SV% (.927).

Alex Limoges earned two assists for points in back-to-back games (0-3=3) to start his AHL career.

Matt Lorito netted the game-winning goal at the 8:53 mark of the third period and picked up an assist for his first multi-point performance (1-1=2) this season. Lorito's goal marked his 15th career game-winning goal and his first as a Gull.

Hunter Drew scored a goal at 8:35 of the second period and added an assist for his first career multi-point effort (1-1=2).

San Diego will host the division rival Ontario Reign on Wednesday, Mar. 31 (7 p.m.) at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Matt Lorito

On his game-winning goal

It was just a good forecheck by [Hunter Drew] and [Alex Limoges]. I saw Limoges had the puck on the boards with a little bit of time and space so I just tried to find a little soft spot to get open for him. He's pretty good at finding the open guy. He made a nice pass and I just tried to get it on net as quick as I could. I was lucky in went in.

On Hunter Drew's goal

He made a nice play coming up the ice. He got it to me in the middle. I was originally thinking just to get a shot. I was kind of one-on-one with the defense. He was coming up behind me and yelled for the puck so I kind of just took my time and drew the defense in a little bit. I saw Drew was wide open coming right down the slot and just zipped him a pass. He did the rest, made a nice shot. It was a good play.

On Olle Eriksson Ek

He's been huge for us back there. Last game, I thought he was really good, one of his better games of the year. He made some really good, timely saves on big-time chances on some of their good players last night and today he was rock solid as well. I think it's a big help having him back there. It gives our defense confidence that he's back there. He's really got that calm demeanor and calm presence that goes a long way for our team.

Olle Eriksson Ek

On the win

I felt really good, comfortable in the net. It was a solid team effort.

On earning more starts

Just keep working hard. Show up to the rink every day and get better. Show the coaches and the team I want to compete and play every night.

On playing the Reign on Wednesday

Just keep it rolling. We're really good right now so just keep going the same way. Stay humble and keep it rolling.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On Matt Lorito

I was really happy with him. He'd been a healthy scratch a few games in a row. There's not a lot you ask about a guy where in that situation, but when you're first on the ice for practice and the last to leave, you're making a statement that you want in the lineup. He's demanding a spot. Good response by Matty.

On Olle Eriksson Ek

I think our goaltending has been solid all year. Olle has found himself an opportunity and he's running with it. He looks big. He looks solid. I've used a lot of adjectives for him. We're very happy with his performance. We got run over a bit in the second period. They had a wave coming at us and we didn't respond very well but our goaltending was rock solid.

On takeaways from the game

Rest. We talked about it between periods. There are lot of times to rest and [that's now]. We've got a little get together tomorrow and we'll spend a little time here at the rink. We'll get Monday off and come back nice and fresh. It's never the worst thing to get away from each other for a day.

