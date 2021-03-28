Blue Jackets Reassign Liam Foudy from Monsters to Taxi Squad

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets reassigned forward Liam Foudy from the Monsters to Columbus' Taxi Squad. In 12 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Foudy posted 0-3-3 with two penalty minutes and an even rating and added 1-3-4 with a +2 rating in four appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'1", 181 lb. left-shooting native of Toronto, ON, Foudy, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (18th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and supplied 0-4-4 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 14 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21, adding 1-1-2 with a -1 rating in ten Stanley Cup Playoff appearances for Columbus in 2020. Foudy also contributed 2-0-2 with two penalty minutes and a +3 rating in eight appearances for the Monsters during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, his only other prior professional experience.

In the junior ranks, Foudy logged 97-94-191 with 97 penalty minutes and a +79 rating in 230 career OHL appearances for the London Knights spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20, wearing the captain's "C" for the Knights in 2019-20. Internationally, Foudy helped Team Canada claim Gold Medal honors at the 2020 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

