Henderson Uses Four-Goal Second Period to Defeat Eagles, 4-3

March 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV. - The Henderson Silver Knights netted four goals in the second period, including three goals in a span of 2:05, to erase a 2-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles, 4-3 on Saturday. Colorado earned goals from Kiefer Sherwood, Luka Burzan and Conor Timmins, while goaltender Peyton Jones suffered the loss in net, making 21 saves on 25 shots.

After withstanding some early pressure from the Silver Knights, Colorado would swing the momentum in the back half of the first period, outshooting Henderson in the opening 20 minutes, 15-7. That hard work would also lead to the game's first goal, as Burzan won a net-mouth scramble, smashing the puck past Silver Knights goalie Logan Thompson. The tally was Burzan's first professional goal and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge with just 1:52 remaining in the first period.

After carrying the 1-0 lead into the first intermission, Colorado would extend its advantage when Sherwood capped off a 2-on-1 rush with a shot from the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and make it 2-0 Eagles just 1:45 into the second period.

Things would take a dramatic turn later in the middle frame, as forward Tomas Jurco deflected a shot from the point past Jones to trim the Eagles lead to 2-1 at the 6:59 mark of the period.

Henderson would draw even in the contest when forward Paul Cotter sliced through the low-slot and tipped a centering pass into the back of the net to tie the score at 2-2 with 2:37 remaining in the second stanza.

It would only take 37 more seconds for the Silver Knights to claim their first lead of the game when defenseman Jimmy Schuldt blistered a shot from the blue line that would light the lamp and make it 3-2 in favor of Henderson.

A power play late in the period would allow Silver Knights forward Lukas Elvenes to snag a rebound and feed the puck past Jones to give Henderson the 4-2 lead at the 19:28 mark of the period.

Needing a pair of goals in the game's final period, Colorado would outshoot the Silver Knights, 19-5 in the final 20 minutes of regulation. The Eagles would also earn their first two power plays of the contest and they would make good when Timmins beat Thompson with a shot from the point that would cut the deficit to 4-3 with 5:46 left in the contest.

Colorado would pull Jones in favor of the extra attacker with just under two minutes remaining, but Thompson would stand tall to secure Henderson's 4-3 victory.

The Eagles outshot the Silver Knights, 45-25 in the contest while going 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles return home to take on the Bakersfield Condors at on Friday, April 2nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.