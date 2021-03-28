Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 1 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 1 p.m. at GIANT Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (5-6-3-1) at Hershey Bears (10-4-2-0)

March 28, 2021 | 1 PM | Game #17 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mitch Dunning (#43), Beau Halkidis (#48)

Linesmen: Colin Gates (#3), Richard Jondo (#55)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears claimed a 3-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Chocolate and White led 1-0 through 40 minutes on a Philippe Maillet goal that came at 13:21 of the opening period. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Jordy Bellerive tied the game only 1:36 into the third period, but Hershey captain Matt Moulson broke a 1-1 deadlock at 10:03 of the third period with a power play goal. Kody Clark added an empty net goal for Hershey to secure the victory with 1:05 to spare. Hershey went 1-for-4 on the power play in the win, while its penalty kill was a perfect 7-for-7. Hershey is now 3-1-0-0 versus the Penguins this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has lost six straight games, going 0-4-2-0 in the stretch.

PAIR OF APPLES FOR PINS:

Hershey forward Brian Pinho has continued to impress since returning from the Washington Taxi Squad. The former Providence College standout collected two assists in Friday's win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, giving him five points (2g, 3a) in his first two games with the Chocolate and White. The two helpers marked the first time in Pinho's 137-game AHL career that the forward registered a multi-assist game.

FOILED BY FUCALE:

Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale improved to 5-1-0 with his victory on Friday, stopping 30 shots at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The victory came in Fucale's first start on the road this season, and helped lower his goals-against average to an AHL-best 1.49. Fucale's impressive .942 save percentage ranks third in the AHL. With six appearances this season, this is the most AHL work Fucale has seen in a season since the 2017-18 campaign when the Laval, Quebec native appeared in 18 games for his hometown Rocket.

THE CAPTAIN IS CRUISING:

Hershey captain Matt Moulson enters today's game on a four-game point streak. The 37-year-old has collected four points (3g, 1a) in that span, scoring goals in two straight contests. Moulson tallied the game-winner in Friday's game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, giving him his second power play goal of the year, and tying him for the team high in power play goals with rookie Connor McMichael. The goal was also the game-winner, giving Moulson his first game-deciding tally since Feb. 9, 2020 at Lehigh Valley. The North York, Ontario native has the most points among any active Bear on the roster with 11 (5g, 6a).

OUTSHOT BUT NOT OUTSCORED:

After firing 51 shots at Binghamton goaltender Evan Cormier last Sunday, the Bears have been outshot in two consecutive games. However, Hershey won both contests, and is a perfect 4-0-0-0 this season when they have fewer shots than their opponents. Hershey has outshot it's opponent 11 times, going 5-4-2-0, while they tied in shots once, winning that contest. The Bears are averaging 31.38 shots per game, 10th in the AHL, while they are allowing just 25 shots against per game, the third lowest total in the league.

