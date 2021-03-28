Moulson Scores Winner on Power Play Late, Bears Beat Penguins 3-1

(Hershey, PA) - For the second straight game, Matt Moulson scored a go-ahead third period power play goal, and the Hershey Bears claimed a 3-1 victory, defeating the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in front of 1,301 fans at GIANT Center on Sunday. Hershey has now won four straight games, and the Bears improved their record to 11-4-2-0 with the victory.

Hershey was off and running quickly, scoring just 18 seconds into the game. Brian Pinho tallied his third goal of the season, deflecting a Martin Fehervary point shot through the legs of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Max Lagace to make it 1-0 Hershey. After returning to Hershey alongside Philippe Maillet from Washington's Taxi Squad on Wednesday, Pinho finished the week with six points (3g, 3a), while Maillet, who added an assist on Pinho's goal Sunday, had eight points (1g, 7a) in the three games.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tied the game in the middle frame on Tim Schaller's 6th goal of the season at 10:12. Off a defensive zone faceoff win, the Penguins raced up ice 2-on-1. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Nick Schilkey skated down the left wing and threaded the needle to Schaller in the right circle for the one-time goal to make it 1-1.

In the third period, both teams traded chances, but Hershey was awarded a late power play as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took a bench minor for too many men on the ice at 15:34. On a scramble at the net, Lagace thought he had the puck covered at the side of the net, but Moulson swatted in the rebound to give Hershey the lead at 16:53. The goal was Moulson's 6th of the season and his team-leading 3rd power play goal of the year to make it 2-1.

Shane Gersich sealed the win for Hershey, adding an empty net goal at 19:53. Pheonix Copley earned the win in goal for the Bears, stopping 26 shots. Hershey outshot the Penguins 30-27, and the Bears went 1-for-3 on the power play while the Penguins were 0-for-3.

Hershey is now 4-1-0-0 this season versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Bears return to action on Wednesday as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

