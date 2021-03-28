Henderson Ends Home Stand with 4-3 Victory
March 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
Four goals in the second period lifted the Silver Knights to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Eagles Saturday night at Orleans Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The opening frame started as a defensive battle until Colorado rebounded one into the net late in the period to take the 1-0 lead. The Eagles scored once again early in the second to extend their lead 2-0. A Carl Dahlstrom one-timer off the face-off was deflected by Tomas Jurco to cut the deficit to 2-1. Henderson evened the game at 2-2 when Dylan Sikura found a diving Paul Cotter. Moments later the Silver Knights gained their first lead of the game with Jimmy Schudlt's rocket one-timer. Henderson notched their fourth goal of the period when Lucas Elvenes rebounded the puck to end the second period up 4-2. 14:14 into the third period Conor Timmins scored a power play goal for Colorado to make the score 4-3. Logan Thompson held off the late Colorado attack to secure the victory, 4-3.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will head to Tucson for the first of six straight road games. The match up will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT at Tucson Convention Center. Watch on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2021
- Roadrunners Battle Against Penalties And Turnovers, Fall To Gulls 2-1 In Orange County - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eriksson Ek, Gulls Stop Tucson, 2-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Uses Four-Goal Second Period to Defeat Eagles, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Henderson Ends Home Stand with 4-3 Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Villalta Leads Reign over Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.