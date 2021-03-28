Monsters 5-2 Victory over Stars Closes Homestand on High Note

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the the Texas Stars 5-2 on Sunday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 6-5-1-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters held complete control of the opening frame beginning with Tyler Sikura's tally at 2:38 assisted by Gavin Bayreuther and Adam Helewka and a marker from Nathan Gerbe just over two minutes later at 5:58 off feeds from Bayreuther and Sikura. Evan Polei scored a goal at 11:08 with helpers from Andrew Peeke and Bayreuther to bring the Monsters 3-0 lead into the first intermission. The Stars responded scoring the only two goals of the second period from Nick Baptiste at 3:47 and Adam Mascherin at 8:43 to bring the score to 3-2 after forty minutes. Cleveland spaced out the score during the third period after Polei notched his second tally of the night at 7:46 with assists from Carson Meyer and Thomas Schemitsch and Sikura recorded an empty-net tally at 17:01 off a feed from Bayreuther to secure the 5-2 win. With his fourth helper, Bayreuther left his mark in Monsters Franchise History entering a six-way tie for most assists in a single game.

Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 24 saves in victory while Texas' Tomas Sholl stopped 31 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to faceoff against the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, March 31, with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 3 0 2 - - 5

TEX 0 2 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 0/2 3/3 10 min / 5 inf

TEX 26 0/3 2/2 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Thiessen W 24 2 3-4-1

TEX Sholl L 31 4 4-3-1

Cleveland Record: 6-5-1-0, 4th Central Division

Texas Record: 9-6-2-0, 3rd Central Division

