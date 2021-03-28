Capitals Re-Sign Hershey Netminder Zach Fucale

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Zach Fucale to a two-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan. Fucale will earn $750,000/$150,000 during the 2021-22 season and $750,000/$160,000 during the 2022-23 season (with a guaranteed minimum of $180,000).

Fucale, 25, has posted a 5-1-0 record with a 1.49 goals against average, .942 save percentage, and one shutout in six games with the Bears this season. His goals-against average is the best in the AHL, while his save percentage ranks third in the league. Fucale has surrendered two or less goals in five of his six appearances this season with the Chocolate and White.

The Laval, Quebec native has played in 75 career AHL games with the St. John's Icecaps, Laval Rocket, Chicago Wolves, Syracuse Crunch, and Bears, posting a 33-33-7 record with a 2.95 goals against average, a .903 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Fucale has had an accomplished international career, winning gold with Team Canada at the 2019 Spengler Cup after going 3-0 with a 0.33 goals against average and a .986 save percentage. Fucale posted back-to-back shutouts, including one in the gold medal game, and he was named the tournament's all-star goaltender. He also won gold at the 2016 Spengler Cup and led Canada to a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships, posting the best goals against average (1.20) and save percentage (.939) of any goaltender.

Fucale was selected by the Montreal Canadiens with their second round pick, 36th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft.

