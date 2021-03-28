Monsters Sign Forward Tristan Mullin to Amateur Tryout Contract
March 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that Cleveland signed forward Tristan Mullin to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract. In 11 appearances for the University of Vermont this season, Mullin posted 4-1-5 with four penalty minutes and a -11 rating.
A 6'2", 196 lb. left-shooting native of Cartwright, MB, Mullin, 24, tallied 25-29-54 with 62 penalty minutes and a +11 rating in 100 career NCAA appearances for Cornell University spanning three seasons from 2017-20 and the University of Vermont in 2020-21.
