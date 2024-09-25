Viliam Kmec Signs Three-Year Entry-Level Contract with Vegas Golden Knights

September 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce that defenceman (04) Viliam Kmec has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kmec, who was invited to Vegas' 2024 Development Camp in July, is coming off a tremendous 2023-24 season with the Cougars. The defenceman skated in 58 of the team's 68 games during his third season with Prince George and ranked second on the club in points from the blue line with 34 (9 G, 25 A) to go with a +39 rating. The native of Kosice, Slovakia, represented his home country at the U20 World Junior Championship in 2024, recording four points (4 A) in five games. Kmec recently helped lead the Vegas rookies to a 3-0-0 record at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles, posting a goal and two assists in the three contests.

Kmec will be returning to the Prince George Cougars this week.

The Cougars would like to congratulate Viliam on this incredible milestone!

