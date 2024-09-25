Penguins Reassign Howe to Regiment

September 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced today that they have reassigned 2005-born forward Tanner Howe to the Regina Pats.

Howe, 18, will return to the Pats lineup on Friday vs. Moose Jaw. The Pats captain was selected 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 29. The Prince Albert, Sask. product completed his fourth season with the Regiment in 2023-24, leading the Pats in goals (28), assists (49), points (77), power play points (23) and games this past season, playing in all 68 games for the first time in his career.

The Penguins announced on July 10 the signing of Howe to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 5-foot-11, 182 lb. left-shot forward who plays both left wing and centre ranks T-65th in franchise history in games (207), 57th in goals (92), 34th in assists (141) and T-44th in points (233). Last season, Howe reached 49 assists for a second straight season as well as 20+ goals for a third season, and the 60+ point mark for a third straight year.

Howe has represented Team Canada twice at the World Under-18 Championship in 2022 and in 2023, winning a bronze medal in 2023. He also helped Canada to a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal in 2022. Howe became the eighth Pats player all-time selected by the Penguins, joining Ron Snell (1968), Rob Laird (1974), Rick Uhrich (1974), Dave Goertz (1983), Kevin Clemens (1985), Jamie Heward (1989) and Boyd Kane (1996).

On Monday, Corbin (LA Kings) and Jaxsin Vaughan (Anaheim Ducks) were reassigned to the Pats.

Howe and the Vaughan twins will be in action on Friday at Moose Jaw. The Regina Pats are back home on Sunday, Sept. 29 against the Moose Jaw Warriors at 2pm. That will mark the first game of a five game homestand. The Pats will play nine games in October, with seven of them at home.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.