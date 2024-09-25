Double Trouble: Rockets Rookies Owen Folstrom And Levi Benson Share Feeling Of Scoring Their First Western Hockey League Goal

Kelowna Rockets Trainer Tim Webster had some extra work to do during the Rockets home opener on Saturday against the Portland Winterhawks.

That's because the game featured two Rockets scoring their first career goals in the Western Hockey League, meaning Webster had to ensure both pucks were set aside for safe keeping.

Rookie forwards Owen Folstrom and Levi Benson scored Kelowna's first and third goals in the Rockets 5-3 loss to the Winterhawks. Folstrom's goal came after he had a terrific chance in the first period but was stopped by Portland goaltender Ondrej Stebetak. In the second period, Folstrom came in off the left side, corralling a Winterhawks turnover at the blue line and ripped a perfectly placed shot past Stebetak's low blocker to give the Rockets their first goal of the new campaign.

"It's super cool," Folstrom said following his first goal. First time playing in front of Rockets Country, and to be able to score a goal ... it's unreal. Really cool experience and I'm very fortunate."

"It was frustrating, I had a couple of really good chances early, but once it went in, I felt super good about it. Couldn't be happier."

After Ethan Mittelsteadt's power play marker brought the Rockets within one, Rockets 20-year-old forward Michael Cicek grabbed the puck at center ice, dashed through the neutral zone before he and Benson perfectly executed the give-and-go with Benson tapping his first goal into an open cage to make it 3-3.

"It felt really good," Benson said. "You obviously dream of this moment for a long time and to have it finally come true is just an amazing experience."

Both Benson and Folstrom had family in attendance, which makes scoring that first goal even sweeter. Benson had his parents and grandparents in Kelowna for the game while Folstrom's mom and brother came out to support him.

"Yeah, it was super cool," Benson said. "My brother (Zach) played in this league so to be able to have my family come and watch me at this level, it was really awesome. Really glad they were all able to be here."

"My mom and brother came out," Folstrom said. "To have a couple chances early to be able to bury one for them, it was great. Really glad they could be part of the experience."

Folstrom suited up in three games last season for the Rockets, while he and Benson both played in all four pre-season contests this year. With a few games under their belts, the pair of rookie forwards are adjusting to the pace and skill of the major junior game.

"Playing with older guys, you're nervous going into your first couple of games," Folstrom said. "But once you get used to it, it's a super fun experience. Got a long way to go but I'm excited for the future."

"Yeah, in preseason games it's all about getting comfortable," Benson said. And then once the regular season hits, It was definitely a step up. But after that first period, you get more comfortable. Especially playing with a guy like (Michael) Cicek. He's a 20-year-old, been in this league for a few years so it definitely makes you feel more comfortable."

The Rockets will host the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on Friday, September 27 with puck drop going at 7:05 PM.

