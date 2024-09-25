2024 AGM Recap

Swift Current, Sask. - The Swift Current Broncos held their Annual General Meeting at the InnovationPlex on Tuesday, September 24, recapping the 2023/2024 season.

Ten members currently sit on the Broncos board after the addition of new members Paul Bazin and Brant Stock. Liam Choo-Foo was re-elected to the Board of Directors along with Juan Cabrales with terms expiring in 2027.

"One of our goals has been for the Broncos to bring the southwest together. Last year as we won the Central Division you could feel the energy, excitement and pride our local and broad community has for our team. It was a lot of fun to experience that reenergized connection." Liam Choo-Foo - Governor

Financially, it was a successful year for the Broncos as the team announced a profit of $155,302.00 for the 2023/24 season.

"The club had a strong year operation wise," said Kevin Simpson, Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "We were successful in increasing our season ticket base to 1,477 along with increasing revenues in all areas of our business. We started the season with the largest opening night crowd since 2018 and experienced several large crowds throughout the season for special theme nights such as our Slough Sharks, Family Day game, Minor Hockey Night and our sold-out Country Night in March. The return of playoff hockey in Swift Current generated significant ticket and game day revenue with four straight sellouts in the first and second rounds of the WHL playoffs. It was awesome to see the support from the community and our staff did a great job all season."

The Broncos also continued to support former players in their educational pursuits as $160,450 was paid towards that education.

The team has welcomed a number of new faces in the business office for the upcoming 2024/25 season. Dominic LePan was hired on as Senior Manager of Business Operations and Corporate Partnerships and Gino De Paoli has been hired as the new Broadcast and Community Relations Manager.

On the Hockey Operations side, the Broncos removed the interim tag and signed Head Coach Taras McEwen to a two-year agreement. Taras last year led the Broncos to their first Division Pennant since 2001 and first Central Division Pennant since 1996.

The club also welcomed Zach Franko as their new Assistant Coach and Kory Achtymichuk as Equipment Manager.

On the ice, the 2023-24 season was a memorable one for the Broncos franchise clinching their first Division Pennant since 2001 and first Central Division. Competing in two hard fought series with Lethbridge and Moose Jaw saw the InnovationPlex packed to the rafters and our community come together for the first time in five years.

"I am proud of the strides and growth we showed both as a group and individually. The Broncos would like to thank the fans, billets, corporate supporters, staff, volunteers, and the entire community for their continued support of the hockey club." said General Manager Chad Leslie.

