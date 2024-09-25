Wheat Kings Re-Assign Dylan McFadyen

September 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings have re-assigned goaltender Dylan McFadyen. Dylan is expected to report to the U18 AAA Interlake Lightning.

With Carson Bjarnason being re-assigned to the Wheat Kings yesterday, the Wheat Kings roster had 3 active goaltenders, making this move a necessity.

Selected by the Wheat Kings in the 6th round of the 2023 draft, he has yet to make his first WHL start, although he did start for 2 games in the WHL cup last season.

McFadyen, a Winnipeg product, is still only 15 years old. This season does count as his 16-year old year as he turns 16 in October, making Dylan eligible to return at any point this season.

The Wheat Kings now have their full roster of players with: 13 Forwards, 8 Defenceman and 2 Goaltenders.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.