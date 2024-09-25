Parker Set to Take on Leading Role with Warriors

September 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - Kalem Parker touched back down in Moose Jaw this week after getting another taste of the National Hockey League.

The Warriors defenceman attended his second training camp with the Minnesota Wild last week.

"I felt a lot more comfortable this year, last year I kind of tip-toed my way around, kind of timid around everyone, but this year, I thought I did really well," Parker said.

After a busy schedule through rookie camp, including attended the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Louis, Parker made it into main camp where he had the opportunity to test himself against the Wild's NHL roster.

"At the end of the day, you've just got to think that you're there for a reason, they drafted me for a reason and they liked me as a player, so you've just got to go out there and show them why they drafted me," Parker said.

Parker, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Wild, had an opportunity to experience NHL preseason action last Saturday when he suited up against the Winnipeg Jets.

He said he felt like he performed really well throughout the camp.

"I had a really good second main camp and then I think I performed really well in the preseason game against Winnipeg," Parker said.

"They told me they think I've improved a lot on the defensive side of the game, but they just want me to keep closing quickly in the D-zone, boxing out and staying on the right side of guys, which is the main part of my game that I want to focus on."

In the preseason game, Parker had the opportunity to be paired with Warriors alum Daemon Hunt as they squared off with Brayden Yager and the Jets.

"[Daemon] is one of the best skaters I've ever played with, him and [Denton] Mateychuk, so good batch of Moose Jaw Warriors defencemen I've played with the last couple of years, but he's a great player and he helped me a lot," Parker said.

"It was pretty sweet [to go up against Brayden], obviously growing up together too, playing spring hockey together and playing against him, I've got a little bit of bragging rights if he comes back... I played it easy on him, want him healthy when he gets back here."

Now switching his focus to his 20-year-old season with the Warriors, Parker wants to help lead the team as it starts to build around a younger group.

"I want to compete and play as hard as I can every time I'm out there, whether it's practice or a game, I want to be a leader, I want to show the young guys how to play and survive in the Western Hockey League," he said.

While it's a different looking team than last year's championship squad, Parker feels the Warriors can be a hard team to play against.

"We've got to focus on the defensive side first, last year we got away with a lot scoring talent and lots of those guys are gone now, so we've focus on limiting their shots and grade 'A' scoring chances first," he said.

Parker will be back in the Warriors' lineup when they take on the Regina Pats on Friday night at the Hangar.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.