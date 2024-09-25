BEHLEN Industries LP Announced as Brandon Wheat Kings First Ever Jersey Sponsor for the 2024-2025 Season

September 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings are proud to announce BEHLEN Industries LP as the official jersey sponsor for the 2024-2025 season, historically marking the first ever jersey sponsorship for the team. This partnership extends far beyond a traditional sponsorship, underscoring a shared commitment to the community, teamwork, and building a stronger future for Brandon and Westman.

The iconic BEHLEN Steel Buildings logo will proudly be displayed on the Wheat Kings' jerseys, representing a partnership rooted in collaboration, local support, and mutual dedication to the success of the team, both on and off the ice.

"We are thrilled to welcome BEHLEN Industries as a key partner for this season," said Mike Filipchuk, Vice President of Business Operations for the Wheat Kings. "This partnership is about more than just logos on jerseys. BEHLEN has a strong tradition of community involvement, and their commitment to supporting local organizations aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we're excited to create memorable experiences for our fans and give back to the community that supports us."

Founded in Brandon, BEHLEN Industries proudly employs over 250 people through the company's three divisions; BEHLEN Steel Buildings, U-Build Steel Buildings, and ARCHWALL Steel Buildings. BEHLEN Industries is a leader in providing innovative steel building solutions across North America. As a company deeply rooted in the local community, BEHLEN shares the Wheat Kings' vision of strengthening community connections and supporting youth development in the Westman region.

"At BEHLEN, we're excited to partner with the Brandon Wheat Kings for the 2024-2025 season," said Sean Lepper, Vice President & General Manager of BEHLEN Industries LP. "Our company believes in the importance of community and giving back. Through this partnership, we are proud to support the Wheat Kings and contribute to the growth of both the team and the city. We look forward to working together to enhance the fan experience and celebrate the rich hockey heritage of Brandon."

The Brandon Wheat Kings and BEHLEN Industries are united in their commitment to fostering community collaboration and ensuring that fans of all ages can experience the excitement of Wheat Kings hockey. As both organizations look ahead to the 2024-2025 season, this partnership will pave the way for new opportunities to engage with the local community and create lasting memories for Wheat Kings supporters.

