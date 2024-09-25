Seattle Kraken Reassign Berkly Catton to Spokane

September 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Seattle Kraken announced today that they have reassigned 8th-overall pick Berkly Catton to the Spokane Chiefs. Catton is expected to be available for the Chiefs' games this weekend, including Saturday's home opener against the Tri-City Americans.

The Saskatoon native played in Seattle's pre-season game on Sunday against the Calgary Flames, where he had a few scoring chances.

"There was a lot of anticipation as to what kind of player he is and what he can do on the ice," Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma said of Catton. "A high degree of skill and compete with great hockey sense. A great offensive mind for the game, and that showed up."

Catton returns to Spokane looking to build on a dominant showing last season that saw him reach new career highs of 54 goals and 62 assists for 116 total points, becoming the second-highest-scoring 17-year-old in Chiefs history behind only Pat Falloon (60-64-124).

Catton capped the 2023-24 campaign as the fourth-highest scorer in the WHL and the highest-scoring draft-eligible skater in all the CHL, earning himself WHL U.S. Division Player of the Year honors, as well as a spot on the CHL Second All-Star Team. He's the fourth CHL skater this century to score 50+ goals and 100+ points in his draft year, joining the likes of Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, and Connor Bedard.

Catton is the first ever Chief to be drafted by the Seattle Kraken since their inaugural draft in 2021.

Spokane Chiefs single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to all of the biggest games this season, including Blue Moon Opening Night, Teddy Bear Toss presented by Jubilant HollisterStier, Military Appreciation Night presented by Pizza Factory, Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging, and so much more! Visit spokanechiefs.com/tickets to get yours today.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.