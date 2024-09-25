Giants Defenceman Palmieri Clears Waivers

September 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants defenceman Damian Palmieri

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants defenceman Damian Palmieri(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today that 2004-born defenceman Damian Palmieri was released and has now cleared waivers.

Drafted by the G-Men in 2019 in the fourth round, Palmieri played 129 career regular season games in Vancouver, producing five goals, 11 assists and 231 penalty minutes. He also suited up in 17 playoff games.

"Damian has been a loyal Vancouver Giant since day one and we would like to thank him for all his positive contributions to the club over the last few years," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Vancouver now has three 20-year-olds remaining on their roster: forward Kyren Gronick, forward Connor Levis and forward Tyson Zimmer.

The Giants wish Damian the best of luck in his next chapter.

