Vieaux's Gem and Tribe's Two-Out Hitting Topples Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Cam Vieaux took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Will Craig clubbed his 16th home run of the season as the Indianapolis Indians opened a six-game road trip with a victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday, 5-2.

Both offenses posted zeros in the first three frames, but a two-out rally gave Indianapolis (37-31) the first run of the game in the fourth. JB Shuck worked a four-pitch walk and then scored when Darnell Sweeney tripled to left field. The lead doubled in the fifth when Craig delivered a two-out single that sent Cole Tucker across the plate.

Vieaux (2-0) was dominant from the first pitch of the game, and he retired the first six batters he faced. The lefty hit Reese McGuire to open the third, but he then set down the next nine Buffalo (32-36) batters. He lost his bid for a no-hitter on a lead-off double by Andy Burns in the sixth, and the Bisons scored a pair of runs to tie the game in the inning.

The Indians responded with a three-run rally in the seventh, yet again all the runs crossed when two were out. Nick Franklin drew a walk and then scored when a ball hit by Kevin Kramer went off Anthony Alford's glove as he tried to make a leaping catch in right field. Craig then scorched a ball over the left-center field wall for a home run, and it gave the game its final margin of 5-2.

Montana DuRapau took over for Vieaux in the seventh, and he retired all six batters he faced. Tyler Lyons worked a routine ninth inning for his third save of the campaign.

Buffalo pitchers fanned 16 Tribe batters, but five of the six Indy hits came with two outs. Corey Copping (1-1) was handed the loss out of the Bisons' bullpen after his walk of Franklin in the seventh proved to eventually be the game's go-ahead run.

The Indians and Bisons will play game two of the series on Wednesday night in New York, first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Eduardo Vera (3-4, 5.75) is coming off one of his best outings of the season and is slated to start for Indy. The team returns home to Victory Field on Monday, June 24.

