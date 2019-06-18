Clips Comeback to Stun Wings, 9-8, Tuesday
June 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
After a Brent Rooker two-run homer in the fifth inning made it 8-2, the Red Wings seemed well on their way to a fifth straight victory.
But, the Columbus Clippers scored two in the sixth and five in the eighth to storm back and steal the opener, 9-8, Tuesday night at Huntington Park.
The Clippers tied the game on an Adam Rosales two-run homer in the eighth inning. In 20 games with the Wings this season, Rosales hit zero home runs. The eighth inning homer off Preston Guilmet was his fifth in 23 games with the Clippers.
Two batters later Daniel Johnson doubled home the eventual winning run.
The Wings (32-35) were 28-0 this season when leading after seven innings.
The top four hitters in the Wings lineup - Nick Gordon, Willians Astudillo, LaMonte Wade Jr and Rooker went a combined 9-for-16 with six RBI and six runs scored to pace the offensive attack.
After a Zander Wiel homer in the third inning, the Red Wings led 6-0.
Lewis Thorpe made the start for the Wings and went 4+ innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out three over his 77-pitch outing.
Ian Krol made his Red Wings debut tossing a 1-2-3 seventh inning and being signed earlier in the day.
The Wings look to bounce back on Wednesday in Game Two of the three-game series. Sean Poppen (4-0, 1.55 ERA) will make the start for Rochester.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 18, 2019
- Late Error Dooms Herd in 5-2 Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- Vieaux's Gem and Tribe's Two-Out Hitting Topples Buffalo - Indianapolis Indians
- Clips Comeback to Stun Wings, 9-8, Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders, Judge Double Norfolk, 8-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Toledo Racks up 13 Strikeouts in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Anderson strikes out eight in 2-1 loss to Toledo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Wings Home for 8 Games in 10 Days Beginning June 24 - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats Notes - Louisville Bats
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (27-42) at Gwinnett Stripers (37-31) - Louisville Bats
- Indians Split Father's Day Doubleheader - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis (7:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (36-31) at Buffalo Bisons (32-35) - Indianapolis Indians
- Chris Mazza Earns International League Pitcher of the Week Honors for Second Time - Syracuse Mets
- Cliburn Named International League All-Star Pitching Coach - Rochester Red Wings
- Last Week Around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.