Indians Split Father's Day Doubleheader

June 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Logan Hill launched his first Triple-A hit over the center field wall during Alex McRae's fifth quality start of the season to break the Tribe's four-game losing skid with a 5-3 win over the Red Sox, but Indy's struggles continued with a 8-0 loss to Pawtucket in the homestand finale.

The Indians (36-31) fired on all cylinders to open the day against Pawtucket. Jumpstarted by a Cole Tucker double to leadoff the game, the offense tallied 10 hits for the first time in five games. Tucker was the first run to score, but the Tribe wasn't close to being done.

With the game tied at one in the third, Tyler Thornburg (L, 0-1) and the Red Sox pitching couldn't hang on. Two consecutive walks to the bottom half of Indy's lineup gave the Tribe another lead - one they would hold onto the second time around. With runners at the corners in the fourth, Will Craig scorched a double into the left field corner to extend the lead, 3-1.

To begin the Indians' two-run half of the fifth, Logan Hill sent a 441-foot long solo bomb to center field for his first career Triple-A hit. Rusney Castillo hit his own home run to left field to inch back the Red Sox deficit, 5-3.

Alex McRae (W, 5-2), went six innings and allowed all three of the Red Sox runs on six hits in his first start back from Pittsburgh. Montana DuRapau earned the save in a scoreless seventh inning to officially end Indianapolis' four-game losing skid.

Pawtucket (30-38) bounced back in the rubber game, capitalizing on the Tribe's mistakes in the field and on the base paths. The Indians were shut out for the fourth time this season, leaving seven runners on in the contest.

Teddy Stankiewicz (W, 4-4) went all seven innings for the Red Sox and surrendered six hits. He struck out seven in the sixth complete game of his career.

Rookie Davis (L, 1-4) went three innings and allowed one run on three hits in his rehab start with the Indians. Luis Escobar held the game close through the fifth inning, but the bullpen couldn't continue its dominance to close out the game.

Jesus Liranzo came in relief of Escobar and surrendered one run in 0.2 innings. The Red Sox offense didn't stop battling against the Tribe pitching and scored five runs in the seventh inning off of Jake Brentz (0.1ip, 6h, 6r, 4er, 2bb).

The Indians have an off day on Monday and begin a six-game road trip on June 18 at Buffalo.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.