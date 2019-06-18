Wings Home for 8 Games in 10 Days Beginning June 24

The Boys of Summer return to Frontier Field for EIGHT games in TEN days beginning Monday, June 24! The upcoming home slate includes a salute to the movie Major League, Batman Night, our first ever Pride Night, and ends with our Independence Day celebration on July 3.

Tickets for all 70 Red Wings home games can be purchased online at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-WING (9464) or at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 9-5 Monday-Friday and 10-2 on Saturdays.

MONDAY, JUNE 24 (7:05) VS. SCRANTON WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (YANKEES) Gates open at 6:00 pm

OLYMPIC NIGHT - Olympic Night will include guest appearances by Olympic Fencer, Iris Zimmermann, and Paralympic Sailor, Keith Burhans. This night is meant to celebrate baseball's return to the Olympics in 2020 and to emphasize the importance of the Olympic Games.

KIDS EAT FREE - The first 500 kids 12 & under will receive a voucher good for a FREE hot dog, soda and snack item thanks to our friends at Basch & Nickerson LLP and Messenger Post Media.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25 (12:35) VS. SCRANTON WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (YANKEES) Gates open at 11:30 am

T-SHIRT TUESDAY - The first 500 fans (21+) in attendance will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of Bud Light.

SENIOR STROLL AROUND THE BASES - Immediately following Tuesday's game, fans 55 and over can take a stroll around the bases with Spikes and Mittsy, courtesy of Episcopal SeniorLife Communities.

FAN FOUR PACK - Get 4 reserved tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas and a yearbook for just $44 ($48 day of game) presented by M&T Bank and Messenger Post Media.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28 (7:05) VS. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (RED SOX) Gates open at 5:30 pm

MAJOR LEAGUE NIGHT - On Friday, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the baseball comedy, Major League. The night includes a guest appearance by Corbin Bersen who played Roger Dorn in the film, Wild Thing Glasses giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, FREE Ricky Vaughn haircuts and more courtesy of JOLLY TIME Pop Corn. MORE INFO ON MAJOR LEAGUE NIGHT HERE

POST GAME FIREWORKS - Presented by Intuitive Modern Medical Solutions

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 (7:05) VS. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (RED SOX) Gates open at 5:30 pm

BATMAN NIGHT - Our annual Batman Night is back, with a guest appearance from Cory Michael Smith who plays The Riddler on the hit show Gotham, presented by Exchange /Brickwood Grill/Malt + Ember, Harris Corporation, 96.5 WCMF, and FOX Rochester. MORE INFO ON BATMAN NIGHT HERE

POST GAME FIREWORKS - Saturday's Fireworks will be set to music from the Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher Batman film series and the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight film series, courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30 (1:05) VS. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (RED SOX) Gates open at 12:00 pm

SESAME STREET 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION - Celebrate all things Sesame Street with us on Sunday. The event includes an appearance from Elmo himself, Big Bird's mailbox will also be in attendance with a station to write letters, and a stadium-wide sing-along to "Sunny Days," presented by WXXI. MORE INFO ON SESAME STREET CELEBRATION HERE

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

MONDAY, JULY 1 (7:05) VS. SYRACUSE METS (METS) Gates open at 6:00 pm

ALL TICKETS $5 - Monday features a $5 ticket deal courtesy of Five Star Bank

JOE MAUER MAGNET GIVEAWAY - The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Joe Mauer magnet, courtesy of Warm 101.3

KIDS EAT FREE - The first 500 kids 12 & under will receive a voucher good for a FREE hot dog, soda and snack item thanks to our friends at Basch & Nickerson LLP and Messenger Post Media.

TUESDAY, JULY 2 (7:05) VS. SYRACUSE METS (METS) Gates open at 6:00 pm

PRIDE NIGHT - We have partnered with Out Alliance for our first annual Pride Night celebration, featuring a T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway for the first 500 fans. MORE INFO ON PRIDE NIGHT FOUND HERE

BARK IN THE PARK - Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark courtesy of Invisible Fence! Dogs are FREE while humans will need to purchase $9 GA tickets. Approximately 30 minutes prior to each Bark in the Park game, dogs and their owners will be able to walk the warning track on the field. MORE INFO ON OUR BARK IN THE PARKS CAN BE FOUND HERE

FAN FOUR PACK - Get 4 reserved tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas and a yearbook for just $44 ($48 day of game) presented by M&T Bank and Messenger Post Media.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 (7:05) VS. SYRACUSE METS (METS) Gates open at 5:30 pm

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION - This year we are celebrating Independence Day on July 3rd, because the Wings are away on July 4th. The celebration consists of a patriotic jersey auction presented by Wegmans with proceeds benefitting Best Buddies of New York and the biggest fireworks show of the year, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union. If you're interested in bidding on the jerseys, download the Live Source mobile app.

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

