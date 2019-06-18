Cliburn Named International League All-Star Pitching Coach

June 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings Pitching Coach Stu Cliburn has been named to the same role for the International League in the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game, the league office announced Monday.

Cliburn, who is in his fourth straight season with the Red Wings and seventh overall with the team, will be making his sixth career All-Star appearance and second in the IL. He was also the pitching coach for the IL squad in 2016. Since Cliburn took over as pitching coach in 2016, Rochester has the second-best earned run average in the league over that period. He helped the 2018 pitching staff lead the league in ERA, the first Wings team to do so since 1976.

The 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities Triple-A All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at 9:05 ET. The 32nd annual contest will take place at Southwest University Park in El Paso, TX and will be broadcast live on MLB Network. All-Star festivities will begin with the Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday night, July 8. Fans who are interested in more information on the events, or would like to purchase tickets, are encouraged to visit the official website of the host El Paso Chihuahuas (epchihuahuas.com).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.