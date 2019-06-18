Anderson Strikes out Eight in 2-1 Defeat

June 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-35) losing streak has extended to five games after their 2-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens (29-39) on Tuesday evening.

The IronPigs lone run of the game came in the top of the fourth inning when Mitch Walding walked with the bases loaded that scored Andrew Romine. Toledo tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning as Jacob Robson hit an RBI single that scored Willi Castro.

The Mud Hens took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as Pete Kozma hit a sacrifice fly that scored Daz Cameron.

Drew Anderson (0-6) pitched five innings and allowed two runs while striking out eight batters. Toledo's starting pitcher Tim Adleman (3-2) allowed just one run off four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Jose Cisnero earned his fifth save of the season by pitching a scoreless top of the ninth inning. The IronPigs bullpen combined to pitch four innings and record six strikeouts while issuing three walks.

The IronPigs and Mud Hens play at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

