Louisville Bats Notes: 6-18-19

Game 70, Away 34

Louisville Bats (27-42) at Gwinnett Stripers (37-31)

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (2-5, 8.01) vs. LHP Kolby Allard (5-3, 3.88)

7:05 PM | Tuesday, June 18, 2019 | Coolray Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

WE'RE HALFWAY THERE: The Bats and Stripers begin a three-game series in Lawrenceville, Georgia as Louisville reaches the halfway point of the 140-game schedule with its 70th game of the season tonight. Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez will try to right the ship as Louisville embarks on a season-long 8-game road trip against the Stripers (6/18-6/20, Charlotte Knights (6/21-6/22) and Indianapolis Indians (6/24-6/25).

AGAINST GWINNETT: Louisville travels to Gwinnett for the clubs' only meeting at Coolray Field this season, while the teams meet in 2 different series at Louisville Slugger Field this year, including one in late July. In the first matchup of the season, the teams split a 4-game series from April 11-14, the Bats' first 4 home contests of 2019. In that series, Gwinnett actually scored in the first inning in each of the 4 games.

AQUINO HIT STREAK: Right fielder Aristides Aquino extended his hitting streak to 20 games on Sunday, tying Chris Sexton (2000) for the second-longest hitting streak in franchise history, and becoming just the third player in club history to reach the 20-game mark. Since the streak began on May 23, Aquino is batting .346 (27-for-78) with 18 runs, one double, one triple, 8 home runs, 17 RBI and 6 walks, with a .400 on-base percentage an OPS of 1.092.

TRANSACTIONS: Louisville added both LHP Joe Mantiply and OF Jose Siri to their active roster today, transferring RHP Wendolyn Bautista to Advanced-A Daytona. Mantiply, who was signed by the Reds on November 13, 2017, finally made his organizational debut for Class AA Chattanooga on May 6, after missing the entire 2018 season recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

- Also transferring from Chattanooga is Siri, who is set to make his Triple-A debut when first appearing for the Bats. In 63 games for the Lookouts this season, the 23-year-old is batting .270 (62-for-230) with 11 doubles, 4 home runs, 30 RBI and 17 stolen bases, the latter of which ranks fourth in the Southern League.

REVERSE THE FIRST?: Louisville led once again in its most recent loss, falling to 17-19 this season when scoring first in a game, a category in which they finished last in the league in 2018. While it's still just halfway through the season, the last IL club to finish a season under the .500 mark when scoring first in games are the 2011 Norfolk Tides, who finished 32-35 when scoring first.

50 STOLEN: Louisville's has 49 stolen bases as a club this season, ranking fifth in the league. Last season, Louisville swiped its 50th bag of the year on July 20, when Brandon Dixon stole a base in a 5-0 win at Syracuse.

1,000 TOTAL: Louisville comes into play Tuesday with 998 total bases as a team, just 2 away from reaching the 1,000 mark. In 2018, the Bats reached the 1,000 mark on June 29 at Toledo when Mason Williams hit a home run in the ninth inning of an 8-4 loss.

