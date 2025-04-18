Vancouver Takes Care of Business against Eugene

April 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver, BC - The Emeralds fell to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 13-5. It was a tough night for the Emeralds as they only had 1 less hit than the Canadians, but committed 5 more errors. The Canadians have now won 2 in a row and hold a 2-1 series lead.

It was a scoreless first 3 frames as both starters were dealing. Josh Bostick was slicing through the Canadians order before the 4th inning. Brennan Orf started off the inning with a walk and the very next batter, Cutter Coffey, ripped a no-doubt home run out to left field to give the Canadians the 2-0 lead.

Eugene would immediately answer back in the top of the 5th. Guillermo Willamson started off the inning with a double and Scott Bamdura hit him home on a single. A few batters later, Charlie Szykowny hit a single to score Bandura on the play and tie up the game at 2-2.

The tied game didn't last long for Eugene. The Canadians put up a lopsided 7 runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 5th. The Ems walked 4 batters and committed 3 errors. It was a sloppy inning for Eugene but they finally were able to get out of it and send the game to the 6th inning.

The Ems entered the 6th inning trailing by 7 runs but they continued to battle back and drove home 3 runs in the inning. Thomas Gavello led off the inning with a walk and Williamson hit a 1-out single to put a pair of runners on. Scott Bandura was able to walk to load up the bases. Jonah Cox hit a single to score the first run of the inning. Quinn McDaniel followed it up with a single to drive home another run and Zane Zielinski drew a bases loaded walk for the Ems 3rd and final run. Eugene couldn't bring home another run as they trailed 9-5 after 6 innings.

The Canadians continued to pour it on as they added 4 more runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to take a 13-5 lead. That proved to be the final run of the night as the Ems fell by a final of 13-5

The Emeralds will have a quick turnaround as they get ready for a 1:05 PM first pitch tomorrow afternoon. Cesar Perdomo will get the start on the mound. Vancouver currently holds a 2-1 lead in the 6-game series.

