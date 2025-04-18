Hops Right the Ship with Walk-Off Win

April 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro entered game three of the series versus Spokane on a three-game losing streak after winning seven in a row to start the season. Daniel Eagen made his second start in a Hops' uniform on Thursday night at Hillsboro Ballpark and was dominant, striking out 12 over six frames. Casey Anderson followed out of the bullpen and struck out six over four innings in his Hillsboro debut, including getting out of a 10th inning jam without allowing a run. Eagen and Anderson combined for 18 strikeouts. The Hops got a walk-off sacrifice fly from Jansel Luis in the tenth, coming away with a 4-3 win.

Alberto Pacheco and Daniel Eagen matched up as the starting pitchers in Thursday's contest and both of them threw three scoreless innings to start the game.

Hillsboro took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on Demetrio Crisantes' first High-A home run. It was an opposite field shot that cleared the right field fence. Crisantes, the Diamondbacks' #2 prospect hit seven homers last year.

Eagen struck out the side in both the first and fourth innings and had 11 strikeouts through five innings. He came back out in the sixth inning and allowed a run, as Jared Thomas continued hit hot start to the season with a single and stolen base. The Hops' right-hander struck out one more batter in the inning and finished his start one strikeout shy of the franchise record. Eagen has now struck out 23 batters in his first 13 High-A innings.

Casey Anderson made his Hillsboro debut in the seventh inning, replacing Eagen who threw 78 pitches. Leading 2-1, Anderson allowed three hits and a wild pitch that gave Spokane the lead.

The Hops got the first two runners on base in the eighth inning, but then Welinton Herrera got two quick outs. With two down, Herrera was called for a balk that scored Druw Jones from third to tie the game at three.

Both teams posted no threat in the ninth inning, sending the game to extras. Jean Perez started the 10th with a bunt that allowed Hobson to advance to third as he beat the throw from the pitcher Anderson. With runners on first and third with none out, Anderson struck out the side and escaped the threat with no runs.

As Spokane did in the top half of the inning, Hillsboro had runners on first and third with none out. Druw Jones led off the bottom of the 10th inning with an infield single, beating out a slow chopper to third base. The Hops only needed one run to win the game and the next batter Jansel Luis got the job done. A fly ball to right field was deep enough to allow Torin to score, giving the Hops their second walk-off of 2025 and 62nd in franchise history.

Jansel Luis and J.J. D'Orazio each had two-hit games for Hillsboro and Skyler Messinger and Trevin Tucker had two-hit games for Spokane.

The Hops and Indians will meet for the fourth game of the series on Friday at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.