Indians Announce 2025 SWX Broadcast Dates

April 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians and SWX Right Now announced today the broadcast dates for the six televised games during the 2025 Northwest League season, starting with Military & Veteran Appreciation Fireworks Night on Friday, May 9th. First pitch against the Vancouver Canadians is at 6:35 p.m. that night with coverage from SWX beginning at 6:30 p.m.

"The televised games have been a huge success over the past decade of this partnership with SWX Right Now," said Indians Senior Vice President Otto Klein. "The team at SWX do a terrific job of capturing the excitement of Indians baseball, and we can't wait to share more games with local fans this season."

In addition to the May 9th broadcast, the other televised games scheduled for this season are:

Saturday, June 7th vs. Hillsboro (6:35 p.m.)

Friday, June 20th vs. Everett (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, July 12th vs. Eugene (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, August 1st vs. Hillsboro (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, August 16th vs. Vancouver (6:35 p.m.)

