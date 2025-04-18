Cesar Perdomo Dominant on the Mound as Ems Tie Series

April 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Vancouver, BC - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 5-3. Cesar Perdomo spun 5 scoreless on the mound en-route to his first victory of the season.

Eugene jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the first. Jonah Cox singled and Charlie Szykowny was able to hit him home on a double. Szykowny sliced a ball down the left field line and Cox was able to score easily on the play.

In the 4th inning the Emeralds added onto their total. Quinn McDaniel started off the inning by drawing a walk and was able to swipe 2nd base. Scott Bandura grounded out and McDaniel was able to advance into 3r base on the play. Zane Zielinski brought him home on a sac-fly to give the Ems a 2-0 lead.

Eugene tacked on another run in the top of the 5th inning. Cole Foster started off the inning with a walk and stole 2nd base. After a couple of quick outs, Jonah Cox ripped a double down the 1st base line to bring Foster home. It was Cox's 3rd hit of the night in as many at bats.

Cesar Perdomo got the start for Eugene and he was fantastic in his first 5 innings of work on the mound. He threw 5 scoreless frames and allowed just 4 hits and 1 walk while striking out 5.

Vancouver was able to get on the board in the bottom of the 6th. After consecutive walks to start the inning, Aaron Parker ripped a double to bring home the Canadians first run of the night. That put runners at 2nd and 3rd with nobody out. After a wild pitch, Luke Shliger made a great play to flip the ball quickly to the pitcher covering home and tagged out the runner for the 1st out of the inning. The next play was a ground ball to the 3rd baseman Cole Foster who tagged the runner out at 3rd and fired the ball to first for the inning ending double-play.

The Ems added onto their total in the 7th inning. Guillermo Williamson & Jamess Tibbs III started off the inning with walks. They were able to advance a base on a sac-bunt from Jonah Cox. Szykowny grounded out to score Williamson on the play and McDaniel hit a 2-out single to score Cox. Eugene held a 5-1 lead through 7 innings.

Vancouver made things interesting as Victor Arias crushed a 2-run home run to cut the lead to just 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th. The momentum was going in favor of the Canadians but with two outs Jonah Cox made a superman catch in centerfield to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 9th Tyler Vogel came in the game and slammed the door shut with a fast 1-2-3 inning for his 2nd save of the season. The Emeralds took game 4 by a final score of 5-3.

The series is now tied up at 2 games a piece heading into the weekend. First pitch will be tomorrow at 1:05 PM with Shane Rademacher on the mound.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.