Gorgeous Friday Afternoon Marred by Loss

April 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians fell behind in the top of the first and never recovered in a 5-3 loss to the Eugene Emeralds [SF] on a picture-perfect Friday afternoon at The Nat.

Eugene scored a run on two hits in the top of the first and led the rest of the way. They plated single runs in the fourth and fifth - both of which reached on lead-off walks - to go up 3-0 before the C's spoiled the shutout in the sixth. Consecutive walks started the stanza then Aaron Parker delivered an RBI double to cut the deficit to two, but an out at the plate and a double play cut the rally short.

The Ems used two more walks in the seventh to score another two runs, which proved to be the difference. Victor Arias smacked his first homer of the year in the eighth - a two-run shot - to bring the Canadians back within two runs, but that proved to be the last time the C's would score in a 5-3 defeat.

Arias' homer makes him 8-for-16 in four games played this week. He has scored six times, driven in four runs, walked four times and stolen two bases. Top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala extended his hitting streak to a team-high 10 consecutive games with a first inning single. Cutter Coffey also had two hits. JJ Sanchez tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The Canadians return to action on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

