Indians Announce 2025 Family 4-Pack Dates

April 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians Baseball Team and Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino are teaming up again to make family outings at Avista Stadium even more affordable this year. Now in its third season, the Family 4-Pack presented by Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino features (4) reserved bench seats, (4) Indians dogs, (4) Pepsi products, and (4) ice cream sandwiches to select games throughout the season for just $60!

"The Spokane Indians remain committed to the goal of providing affordable family entertainment for everyone," said the team's Senior Vice President Otto Klein. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino and offer the Family 4-Pack to our fans again this season."

Fans can purchase a Family 4-Pack or visiting the special offers section at SpokaneIndians.com. 2025 dates for the Family 4-Pack include:

Friday, April 25th - Fireworks Night

Friday, May 23rd - Jurassic Ballpark & ZOOperstars! Night

Saturday, June 21st - Star Wars & Fireworks Night

Sunday, July 13th - In My Baseball Era Day Game

Saturday, August 2nd - Bluey & Fireworks Night

Saturday, August 30th - Fireworks Night

The Indians are currently in Hillsboro for a six-game series against the Hops before returning to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, April 22nd to host the Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants affiliate). That homestand features back-to-back Firework Nights and our first Dollars in Your Dog Game of the season. CLICK HERE to reserve your seats now.

