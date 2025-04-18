Tough First Inning Leads to Dust Devils Loss

PASCO - The Tri-City Dust Devils had a rough start to Thursday's game against Everett, seeing three runs come across through the first six batters of the game as Tri-City fell 4-1 at Gesa Stadium.

After a groundout to start the game for Dust Devils pitcher Victor Mederos, the next three batters reached via two singles and a walk. An RBI fielder's choice by Josh Caron brought the first run in before Tai Peete smashed an opposite-field double to wall in left to bring home two more.

Mederos got Milkar Perez to ground out to end the inning, but the damage had been done as Everett led 3-0.

Tri-City got a run back in the bottom half of the first. Adrian Placencia reached second base on a fielding error by Perez and eventually came around to score on a Ryan Nicholson RBI single.

The Dust Devils loaded the bases with one out in the first, but catcher Juan Flores grounded into a double play to end the rally.

Mederos and Everett starter William Fleming both settled in nicely after their rocky first innings, as the second and third innings saw just 14 batters come to the plate between the two teams.

Peete led off the fourth inning with a single and stole second base before advancing to third on a flyout to center field. He then scored on a sacrifice fly by Axel Sanchez to give Everett a 4-1 lead.

The Dust Devils picked up two singles off the bats of Randy De Jesus and Alexander Ramirez to knock Fleming out of the game, but Elijah Dale came out of the bullpen and struck out Arol Vera to end the threat. Fleming went 3.2 innings, giving up six hits and one unearned run.

Tri-City once again loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with two singles and a hit by pitch, bringing De Jesus to the plate with one away. He lifted a ball into center field that was caught by Peete and Capri Ortiz tagged up at third looking to score on the sac fly.

Peete lined up his catch and throw perfectly, throwing out Ortiz at the plate for the inning-ending double play to keep Everett's 4-1 lead intact.

Mederos recorded two outs in the sixth inning before seeing his night come to an end, going 5.2 innings allowing 7 hits and four runs. Max Gieg took over and recorded a one-pitch out on a liner to short to end the sixth.

Allan Saathoff came out of the bullpen next for Everett and struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth on just 11 pitches. Gieg recorded a 1-2-3 inning of his own in the top of the seventh.

After a quick bottom of the seventh Gieg hit Josh Caron to lead off the eighth. He struck out Tai Peete before walking Milkar Perez, bringing Montana Semmel out of the Dust Devils bullpen. Semmel struck out Carson Jones and Axel Sanchez to end the threat in the eighth.

Tri-City hit into their third double play of the game in the eighth inning as Everett carried their 4-1 lead into the ninth. A leadoff double by Michael Arroyo and a walk to Colt Emerson put Semmel in a jam, but he then struck out the next three batters to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.

Gabriel Sosa came in looking for the save for Everett and got it with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two batters to seal the 4-1 victory.

The two teams meet at Gesa Stadium Friday night for a 6:30 first pitch.

