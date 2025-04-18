Frogs Use Early Offense to Down Dust Devils

April 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Pasco, WA: The Everett AquaSox made it two out of three in their series at Gesa Stadium with a 4-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Everett struck early in the first, capitalizing on Victor Mederos' rocky start. Colt Emerson sparked the rally with a single, followed by a walk to Luis Suisbel and an infield single from Lazaro Montes, loading the bases. Josh Caron's force out scored Emerson, and Tai Peete's two-run double to left brought home Suisbel and Caron, giving Everett a 3-0 lead.

Tri-City answered in the bottom of the first scoring an unearned run off Everett's William Fleming. Adrian Placencia reached on a fielding error by first baseman Milkar Perez and advanced to second. Rio Foster's single moved him to third, and Ryan Nicholson's line-drive single to left scored Placencia, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Despite loading the bases, Fleming escaped further damage when Juan Flores grounded into a double play, which was nicely initiated and turned to by second baseman Axel Sanchez.

Everett added a run in the fourth. Peete singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a flyout. Sanchez's sacrifice fly to left scored Peete, making it 4-1. Tri-City threatened in the fifth, loading the bases with one out, but Elijah Dale induced a double play from Randy De Jesus, with Peete's tremendous outfield assist nailing Capri Ortiz at home. Peete's throw is easily the top defensive play for the AquaSox this season.

Everett's bullpen trio of Allan Saathoff, Charlie Beilenson, and Gabriel Sosa shut down Tri-City over the final four innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven. Sosa sealed the save in the ninth, striking out Alexander Ramirez and Matt Coutney before Arol Vera lined out. Mederos (0-2) took the loss for Tri-City, surrendering four runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Peete led Everett with a 2-for-4 night, including a double and two RBIs, while De Jesus went 3-for-4 for Tri-City. AquaSox reliever Elijah Dale (1-0) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win.

