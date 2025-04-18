Hillsboro Outlasts Spokane in Back-And-Forth Thriller

The Hillsboro Hops played a nail-biter against the Spokane Indians at Hillsboro Ballpark on Friday night, taking the win 6-5. The Hops and Indians went back and forth, tying it up four different times. Hillsboro took their first lead of the game in the eighth inning, and Hops' closer Carlos Rey secured the save and Hops' win.

John West made his second start of the year, toeing up against Spokane starter Jordy Vargas. Four different pitchers saw the mound for the Hops and five for the Indians.

Spokane plated their first run in the first, after Braylen Wimmer hit a ground-rule double, advanced to third on a fielder's choice, and scored on a throwing error from West.

Hillsboro quickly struck back in the bottom of the frame. Anderdson Rojas reached on an error, advancing to third as Cristofer Torin singled to right field. Druw Jones grounded out, but scored Rojas to make it 1-1.

West struck out two batters in the second and kept Spokane from reaching base. Vargas struck out a batter and then walked two Hops in the bottom of the inning, marking the end of his start. Isaiah Coupet took over and struck out two batters to get out of the inning.

Spokane took the lead for the second time when Braylen Wimmer hit a two-run bomb to left center. The game was tied up once again in the bottom of the third when Jones walked, and Ryan Waldschmidt singled to advance Jones to second. Angel Ortiz bunted for a single to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Demetrio Crisantes scored Jones, and a fielder's choice scored Waldschmidt, making it 3-3.

West faced three hitters in the fourth and three in the fifth, getting out of both innings with ease.

Coupet exited the game with an apparent injury in the fourth and was charged with two earned runs. He struck out three.

Edgar Isea took the ball from West in the top of the sixth. West recorded five strikeouts and two earned runs. Isea gave up a double to Wimmer, making it his second of the game. Wimmer advanced to second on fly-out and scored as Skyler Messinger singled to give Spokane a 4-3 lead.

Once again, the Hops did not let the Indians keep their lead for long. Ben McLaughlin singled to start the inning, followed by Gavin Logan. With two runners on, Rojas hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-4.

Isea pitched one inning of relief and was charged with one earned run. Hayden Durke threw two innings for the Hops, starting with the seventh. He hit the first batter he faced, who then advanced to second on a ground out. A walk put runners on first and second, with a runner scoring on a single from Jared Thomas, making it 5-4.

For the fourth time in the game, Hillsboro tied it in the bottom of the seventh. Waldschmidt walked to start it off, and Ortiz singled to right field, putting Waldschmidt on third. Spokane switched pitchers to Stu Flesland III with two on. Crisantes got out on a sacrifice fly, scoring Waldschmidt to make it 5-5.

Spokane could not plate a run in the top of the eighth, and the Hops took advantage. Rojas walked and was caught stealing by Indians' catcher Darius Perry. Torin drew a walk, and Waldschmidt followed putting two runners on. Ortiz singled to center field to give Hillsboro a 6-5 lead.

Carlos Rey entered the game in the ninth, and successfully closed it out, getting three straight batters to fly out and getting credit for the save. Durke was credited with the win.

Braylen Wimmer had two RBI and three hits, scoring three runs for Spokane. Isaiah Coupet had three strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work.

Angel Ortiz went four-for-five with one RBI. Both Ryan Waldschmidt and Ben McLaughlin went one-for-two with two walks. Hops' pitching combined for nine strikeouts, and only two walks. John West had five of them and did not give up a walk in five innings of work.

The Hops and Indians have the fifth game of the series on Friday at Hillsboro Ballpark. The first pitch is at 4:05 pm with the pregame show starting at 3:50 pm on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

