Valleau Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer for March

April 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Solar Bears' defenseman Nolan Valleau is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for March after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +11 during the month.

Valleau, 28, posted an even or better rating in 9 of his 12 games during the month, including three games where he was a +3 - March 9 vs. South Carolina, March 20 vs. Jacksonville and March 26 at South Carolina. Valleau is the third player in team history to lead the league in plus-minus for an individual month.

The sixth-year pro ranks second on the Solar Bears with a +7 rating while posting nine points (3g-6a) in 21 games after signing with Orlando on February 1.

A native of Novi, Michigan, Valleau has tallied 47 points (13g-34a) in 69 career ECHL games with Orlando, and represented the Solar Bears at the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic in Indianapolis. Valleau has also added 46 points (9g-37a) in 227 career American Hockey League games with Syracuse, Chicago, Rockford, Milwaukee and Utica.

Prior to turning pro, Valleau posted 19 points (2g-17a) in 39 games at Bowling Green State University and 26 points (8g-18a) in 64 career games in the United States Hockey League with Des Moines and Chicago.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Nolan Valleau with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner at an upcoming Solar Bears' home game.

Solar Bears AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month History:

Eric Baier - October, 2015: +7

Michael Brodzinski - October, 2018: +10

Nolan Valleau - March, 2021: +11

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host Burrito Day Bash, presented by Qdoba against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center tonight at 7 p.m.

