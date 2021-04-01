Icemen Add Goaltender Logan Drackett

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Logan Drackett to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

Drackett, 23, joins the Icemen after concluding his senior campaign at the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.). The 6-0, 185-pound netminder complied a 43-42-12 record, with four shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average and a 0.889 save percentage. The Calgary, Alberta resident received AHA All-Conference Honors in 2019 and 2020. Drackett played two seasons with AJHL's Calgary Canucks and was named the league's best goaltender in 2016-17.

The Icemen are back in action tonight when they travel to face the Wheeling Nailers at Wesbanco Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. The Icemen are back on home ice on April 9, 10 & 11 when they play host to the Florida Everblades.

